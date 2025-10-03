Sean Diddy Combs Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 3rd, 2025 - 4:24 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs has just been sentenced to 4 years in prison. Following a drawn-out trial for multiple alleged crimes, the musician had been convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Now, he has been sentenced to 4 years in prison and must pay a half a million dollar fine.

According to CNN, Combs addressed the court earlier and begged the judge for mercy, calling his actions “disgusting, shameful and sick.” Combs apologized to the victims and “all the victims of domestic violence.”

Judge Arun Subramanian said “a substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.” In his last remarks to Combs, judge Subramanian noted that Combs will still have a life after prison, saying that “there is a light at the end of the tunnel” for the rapper.

Subramanian clarified that the sentence was for the alleged offenses of conviction related to the Mann Act charges and not the alleged sex trafficking and racketeering charges he was acquitted of earlier this year. The judge also added that while the drugs may be behind the Combs’ violent behavior, “the court has to consider all of your history here.” Subramianian rejected the defense’s attempt to “characterize the “Freak Offs” and hotel nights as intimate consensual experiences or just a “sex drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’ story.”

A defense attorney for Combs slammed the judge’s sentence of his client of 50 months in prison as “un-American” in comments after the hearing today.