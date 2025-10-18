Slipknot Sues Owner of Slipknot.com Domain After Owning it For 24 Years

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 18th, 2025 - 3:58 PM

The famous heavy metal band Slipknot is allegedly suing the owner of the website address Slipknot.com. They have wanted this web address for a long time, and according to Stereogum, they are allegedly taking legal action against the person who has controlled it for 24 years without using it properly. Slipknot, a band famous for their intense music and energetic shows, is facing what they consider to be unfair business practices. Allegedly, they claim that someone who owns the rights to their official website domain isn’t using it properly—it’s not being used for Slipknot-related content or events. Instead, this person allegedly seems to hold onto the domain just to make money from Slipknot’s fame.

This tactic is called “cybersquatting.” It means registering web domains linked with well-known brands or people just so you can sell them back later at high prices when those entities want their digital space again. Such actions can lead to many legal problems because they seem to allegedly take advantage of the well-known reputation of bands like Slipknot. When others try to ride on their success without permission, it hurts the original artists’ rights and interests.

Allegedly, Slipknot’s lawyers claim that the person who owns the domain isn’t truly connected to the band or its impact on rock and metal. They argue this person is allegedly not legitimately tied to Slipknot’s music, image, or community. By allegedly suing, they want to stop any false information or damage from someone unconnected running a site that seems official. Controlling Slipknot.com would ensure fans get accurate updates, tour info, and exclusive content directly from the band.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado