Slipknot Live Debut 2008 Track “Gematria (The Killing Name)” At Knotfest Melbourne

Home News Juliet Paiz March 2nd, 2025 - 7:45 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Metal Injection, Slipknot surprised fans at Knotfest Melbourne 2025 by playing “Gematria (The Killing Name)” live for the very first time. The heavy track, from their 2008 album All Hope Is Gone, has been a favorite among fans for years. The live debut brought an explosion of energy, with Corey Taylor’s fiery vocals and the band’s pounding sound electrifying the crowd.

Fans didn’t see this moment coming, as the setlist gave no hints of this rare treat. The performance was packed with crushing guitar riffs, powerful drums and Slipknot’s intense stage presence, delivering everything their fans love about them. The sold-out Melbourne crowd truly recieved a show to remember, proving why Slipknot remains one of the most exciting live bands in metal.

Drummer Eloy Casagrande recently opened up about his experience joining Slipknot, describing it as both a dream and a challenge to step into such a legendary band. He shared how he strives to honor their legacy while bringing his own energy to the music. Last year, Slipknot thrilled longtime fans by performing “No Life Scissors” for the first time in 24 years during their 25th-anniversary tour. That performance marked a key moment in celebrating their career and showed their commitment to keeping their shows fresh and unpredictable.