Jim Root Updates Fans On Next Slipknot Album: “Right now I’m Looking At Six Songs And I Have Four More That I’m Working On”

According to blabbermouth.net, during his appearance on the Turning Wrenches podcast, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root was asked if there are plans for the band to do a lot more touring later this year and going into 2026: “No, man. We have been doing a lot of touring, and we’ve kind of had to do it because of our drummer swap situation. And once we got Eloy in the band, we needed to get out there and get in front of people and show people why Eloy is part of Slipknot. And that was extremely important to us. And that leads to now that Eloy is in the band, we need to write a record.” said Root.

The guitarist adds: “I know I saw a little bit of a viral post about me. The press always takes your shit out of context, and it was, like, ‘Don’t expect the record anytime soon,’ type of thing. And that was done a few months ago [last December] on the last tour when I was in London at the end of Slipknot‘s fall 2024 European tour and very tour weary. Well, that’s not the case anymore. I’ve got, like, six new arrangements that I think are worthy of giving to the rest of the guys. I won’t give the guys stuff that I don’t think is worthy of being on a Slipknot record and there’s enough room there that everybody can put their input on and we can take it to that level. And right now I’m looking at six [songs] and I have four more that I’m working on.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado