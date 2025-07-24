Slipknot Announces 25th Anniversary Edition Of Self-Titled Album For September 2025 Release, Shares Previously Unreleased Demo “Prosthetics”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 2:32 PM

Today, Slipknot has announceed Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition,) which is a deluxe reissue celebrating the release of the their iconic eponymous debut album that catapulted them in 1999. This special release immortalizes the band’s creative process at the time when the Iowa nine went from a newly-signed fledgling metal act, to an unexpected and unstoppable cultural force that redefined heavy music for a new generation.

Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) will be available in stores and across digital retailers on September 5, through Roadrunner Records. Earlier this week, Slipknot released a special edition of the box set directly to fans that is limited to 100 blood filled vinyl copies through their secret site 742617000027.net.

Also today. Slipknot has shared their unreleased demo of “Prosthetics,” which was recorded before the band entered Indigo Ranch with Ross Robinson. The demo was then refined in the studio, ultimately landing on their debut album. As a whole, the music is fabulous by how the instrumentation and vocal performance brings a face-smacking music vibe the band is known for.

Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

Side One

742617000027 (sic) Eyeless Wait and Bleed Surfacing Spit It Out Tattered and Torn Me Inside

Side Two

Liberate Prosthetics No Life Diluted Only One Scissors

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado