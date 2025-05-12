Jim Root Says Slipknot Is Not Working “Diligently” On Follow Up To 2022’s The End, So Far

During the conversation, Root admitted, when asked if the band has been working on material to follow up their 2022 album, The End, So Far. “Honestly, we’ve been touring so much since Eloy Casagrande joined the band that my inspiration is nearly zero.”

“And there’s a bunch of music that was written during COVID that I’m not interested in,” he continued. “And I think everybody else in the band gets it too, and I think they’re kind of, like, ‘Okay, we need to just kind of, like, maybe sweep all that shit under a rug and start fresh.'”

It is a surprisingly candid admission, but Root’s honesty is mostly about needing space to move forward: “I wanna get touring behind us. I wanna have at least a month off just to shut my brain off and sleep and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “And then when I find myself going out to my little home studio and putting riffs together, then I’ll know it’s time to start.”

In a recent interview with Alternative Press, percussionist Clown said that the plans to record new material are uncertain. “Somewhere between 2025 and mid-2026, there’s gonna be writing. I think it’s gonna be sooner than later. Maybe we’ll be in the studio in the later part of 2025. There are no expectations. No one’s in a rush, but we’re not going to blow it off, either.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado