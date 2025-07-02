Mina Tindle and Sufjan Stevens Team Up On New Song “Heaven Thunder”

Home News Michelle Grisales July 2nd, 2025 - 8:04 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

French indie folk artist Mina Tindle has teamed up once more with revered American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens on a new track titled “Heaven Thunder,” out today via her French label, S76. The duet marks their first collaboration since 2020’s “Give a Little Love,” and it also serves as Stevens’ first new musical feature since his recent string of releases.

“Heaven Thunder” blends Tindle’s warm, expressive voice with Stevens’ soft tone to create a folk-pop piece. Described as “a heartfelt, luminous & haunting duet,” the song elegantly offers a beauty that feels both intimate and wide-reaching.

Paired with the release, the duo dropped a music video. The pace of the video is deliberate, aligning with the song’s rhythm, slow pans and minimal edits that allow the viewer to settle into the emotional texture of the music, much like the song itself. Instead of deploying a narrative, the visuals rely on lighting shifts on their faces, the textures of the settings and the simplicity of two artists present with each other.

The release coincides with a creative resurgence for Stevens, who recently shared a previously unreleased demo of his song “Death With Dignity” ahead of the Carrie & Lowell 10th Anniversary Edition. The stripped-down version features only Stevens, his guitar and the silence around him.

This renewed focus on emotional honesty also follows his 2023 album Javelin, recorded in the wake of his partner’s passing, further cementing Stevens’ unique ability to channel personal sorrow into transcendent art.

Additionally, Stevens’ influence was celebrated when Rufus and Martha Wainwright delivered a “classy and elegant” cover of his track “Justice Delivers Its Death” on The Tonight Show.

With “Heaven Thunder” now available to stream, and an anniversary edition of Carrie & Lowell complete with unreleased demos, a 40-page art book and a new essay from Stevens, fans have plenty to anticipate.