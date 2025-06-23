Lorde Live Streams Upcoming Album Virgin During Midnight Pop-Up In Brooklyn, Endorses Zohran Mamdani for Mayor of NYC

Home News Michelle Grisales June 23rd, 2025 - 6:18 PM

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt

With just days to go before the release of her highly anticipated album Virgin, Lorde held an intimate, surprise listening event in Brooklyn on late Sunday night and streamed the whole thing live on TikTok.

The pop star hosted the midnight gathering at Baby’s All Right, a beloved Williamsburg venue that she mentions in her single “What Was That” Stereogum reported. Fans who couldn’t attend in person still got to tune in virtually, where they sent her digital cowboy hats and mustaches in reference to her lyric “Some days I’m a man.”

The pop-up was announced just hours before via a text message Lorde sent to fans that read, “NY………Message if you’re around late tn.” Those who showed up were treated not only to a full album playback of Virgin, but also some exclusive promo items, including branded lighters. She also announced a special “Full Transparency” clear vinyl edition of the album.

This isn’t Lorde’s first surprise event for Virgin. Earlier this month, she attempted an impromptu listening party at Washington Square Park, though it was delayed due to police intervention. She’s already shared several tracks from the project, including “Man Of The Year” and “Hammer.”

Lorde also used her platform to publicly endorse democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the upcoming New York City mayoral primary.

“I can’t vote but if I could I’d rank the one candidate with a clear vision of the city we want to live in — one that looks beyond the wealthiest New Yorkers to offer sensible and caring paths forward,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mamdani is seen as a progressive challenger to former governor Andrew Cuomo in what’s shaping up to be one of the most closely watched local elections this year.

Virgin officially arrives this Friday, and NYC’s mayoral election takes place June 24th.

Lorde is surprise playing her entire new album VIRGIN at Baby’s All Right rn, dancing with fans like she’s one of them, and livestreaming every second on TikTok as if a friend is chaotically FaceTiming in. direct-to-fan, intimate, not overly produced, and so true to her brand. pic.twitter.com/odbf7PkPWt — ted (on farcaster) (@tednotlasso) June 23, 2025