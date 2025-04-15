All Things Go DC Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Doechii & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 1:01 PM

Today, All Things Go Festival 2025 has reveled the lineup of the 11th DC-area edition, with headliners including Noah Kahan, Doechii, Lucy Dacus, Kesha and The Marías. The expanded three-day event features artists such as MARINA, DJO, Julien Baker & Torres, Lola Young and other acts performing across two stages.

Set for September 26 – 28, the festival returns to its iconic venue Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. The fan pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. local time and the public sale will be on Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available here.

Back in 2023, the festival expanded into two days for the first time, with Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and other acts performing. The event sold out immediately, with fans from more than half the states in the U.S. and multiple countries attending by highlighting the festival’s growing international appeal and reputation.

Last year’s headlining artists Janelle Monáe, Hozier, Laufey, Reneé Rapp, MUNA, Ethel Cain and Julien Baker were joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, which presented the biggest ATG lineup to date at Merriweather Post Pavilion, with 36 artists across two days and multiple stages.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin