Lucy Dacus Covers “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga Live on BBC Radio 1

Home News Charlotte Huot April 2nd, 2025 - 6:30 AM

Lucy Dacus has once again proven her versatility with a striking cover of Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” during a live performance on BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders Show. The track, originally a high-energy, campy dance-pop anthem from Gaga’s latest album Mayhem, was transformed by Dacus into a haunting, introspective ballad, according to Stereogum.

Stripping the song of its original synth-heavy production, Dacus infused it with her signature melancholy, layering soft guitar chords and her soulful voice to evoke a cinematic, emotional depth. The result feels more suited for a somber movie scene than a dance floor, and fans have already begun clamoring for a studio version.

The performance has sparked excitement across social media, with many praising Dacus’s ability to reinterpret the track in a way that makes it distinctly her own. Some even speculated that the cover could become a soundtrack favorite if formally released. The contrast between Lady Gaga’s high-octane style and Dacus’s vulnerable, contemplative rendition highlights the strength of the song’s core lyrics, emphasizing longing and complexity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1)

Dacus’s latest album, Forever Is A Feeling, has already established her as one of the most compelling voices in indie rock. Her unique take on “Abracadabra” only underscores her knack for making any song feel deeply personal, showcasing the breadth of her artistry. Fans now eagerly await news of an official release for the cover.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin