Serj Tankian Unveils New Song “I Found You”

Another Friday, another new release from acclaimed artist and System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian as part of his Covers, Collaborations & Collages project. Today’s track, “I Found You,” marks the sixth single dropped for this project. The new song can be found on Tankian’s YouTube channel.

“I Found You” continues the more acoustic lean of recent releases as opposed to the electronic tracks that colored the start of the project. Unlike the last few, however, “I Found You” brings a surprisingly jazzy air to things, yet still with a sort of air of dread and intrigue that has underlined much of this project so far. Tankian provides wonderfully haunting and ominous vocals, especially during the crescendo in the middle of the song.

As always, Tankian elaborated on the track in posts to his YouTube and X, formerly known on Twitter. He calls “I Found You” a collage, explaining it was originally made for his 2013 album Jazz-Iz-Christ that was left off the final release. He says it is “kind of” a love song, and describes it as a “beautiful, laid-back groove” that is “serious, but not serious.” He mentions that the song was performed by a band he originally formed for the musical Prometheus Bound. The instrumentals include an orchestra and a “really obnoxious” trumpet performed by a solo player.

“I Found You” is the sixth song off Covers, Collaborations & Collages. The project is expected to release in full on October 24th, with a new single releasing every single Friday until then.