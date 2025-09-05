Serj Tankian Shares Melodic New Cover Of Chris De Burgh’s “I’m Counting On You”

Home News Steven Taylor September 5th, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Serj Tankian of System of a Down fame has released the third track from his project Covers, Collaborations & Collages. The track is Tankian’s take on the 1982 song “I’m Counting On You” by Chris De Burgh, which marks the first cover released for the album. The track also received a video – another first for the album – which can be found on Tankian’s YouTube channel.

The video showcases Tankian playing the piano and singing. The entire performance is comprised of just those two sounds alone – a beautifully melancholic piano and Tankian’s sullen and emotionally powerful voice. While the entire album has already been an excellent showcase of Tankian’s vocal capabilities outside of the realm of metal which he’s most known for, “I’m Counting On You” especially showcases the range raw capability behind the iconic singer. The track’s narrative is that of a father speaking to his daughter, lamenting the way his own generation has failed the world and the future but holding out hope for his daughter as she enters the world. The themes of the track feel especially apt coming from Tankian, who has been an outspoken activist both in and out of his musical career.

As has become standard for the Covers, Collaborations & Collages releases, Tankian shared more about the track in posts to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube accounts. Tankian states he has been a fan of Chris De Burgh since his teen years and expressed his respect for the original track, stating the track was done “in such an incredible, beautiful way. The lyrics are haunting and beautiful, and I wouldn’t change a word or a note.” He states his performance of the track was from “five or six years ago.”

“I’m Counting On You” is the third track from Covers, Collaborations & Collages. New singles are set to release weekly every Friday until the full LP’s release on October 24th.