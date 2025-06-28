Serj Tankian Announces New Art Exhibition In New Jersey For August 2025

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 28th, 2025 - 1:34 PM

Serj Tankian, the lead singer of System Of A Down, is planning to impress art and music fans with his upcoming art show at Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, New Jersey. The exhibition will start on August 24, 2025, offering an engaging experience that combines his skills in both music and visual arts. This exhibition isn’t just for looking at art; it’s about experiencing it differently. Every painting comes with its own unique piece of music created by Tankian especially for that artwork. Visitors can hear the music using the Arloopa app, which adds sound to what they see through optical recognition technology.

Tankian’s art show is perfectly timed, happening right before System Of A Down’s concerts at MetLife Stadium on August 27 and 28. This offers fans a great opportunity to experience Tankian’s artwork just days before seeing him perform live with the band. Known worldwide for redefining rock music, Tankian is also famous for his talents beyond just music. He started exploring visual arts in 2013 with his first exhibition called “Disarming Time”. This showcased “musical paintings,” an idea that combines art and music to create a rich experience engaging various senses of the audience.

Tankian explained that he blends different types of art together in his creative process. He believes music and visual art are connected, saying they both come from the same source within him. This way of creating shows through in the feeling and expression seen in his work. Tankian has had a very successful career, winning a Grammy Award for the song “B.Y.O.B” and selling over 40 million albums. Born in Lebanon and growing up in Los Angeles, his diverse background is evident in his work, showing dedication to global issues and truth.

Tankian’s creative mix of sound and visual art will be displayed at Wentworth Gallery, a well-known fine art store in the United States that features works from famous artists. By working with big names like Paul Stanley and Brian Wheat, Wentworth Gallery has become a center for new kinds of art. The New Jersey exhibition will showcase different types of connected art, featuring Tankian’s unique style. Visitors can look at the art and also engage in discussions about how sound and sight interact. It’s a must-see for anyone who enjoys transformative art experiences.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat