Serj Tankian Teams Up With Bic Runga For New Duet “Things Unspoken”

Steven Taylor September 19th, 2025 - 6:32 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The latest single from Serj Tankian’s project Covers, Collaborations & Collages was released today. The new song, “Things Unspoken,” features the System of a Down frontman working alongside New Zealand-based artist Bic Runga. As always, the new single can be found on Tankian’s YouTube channel.

“Things Unspoken” continues the trend of the most recent drops from Covers, Collaborations & Collages, opting for more traditional instrumentation rather than the early synth-heavy releases. The song features a steady drumbeat with strings and piano that create a dramatic and upbeat track. “Things Unspoken” is the second collaboration on this collection; unlike the previous, “A Seed,” which had Tankian provide vocals over an instrumental from Deadmau5, this track instead features Tankian and Bic Runga sharing the spotlight in a vocal duet. It’s a somber track with highs and lows that are accented well by the contrasting range of Runga and Tankian, who come together to create a compelling and emotional track.

Tankian once again provided an introduction to the new track via his YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter. Tankian details being longtime friends with Runga and having an opportunity to record the track with her in Los Angeles around 15 years ago when visiting to make an album of her own. The track was originally written on piano at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., where Tankian was staying in preparation for Ozzfest. Tankian wrote “Things Unspoken” and other tracks in his room after the event had been postponed; rather than returning home, he said he was “in heaven” utilizing his hotel room’s acoustic piano spending around a week creating music.

“Things Unspoken” is the fifth track from Covers, Collaborations & Collages. The full album is set for release on October 24th.