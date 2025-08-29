Serj Tankian & deadmau5 Team Up For Bold New Track “A Seed”

Home News Steven Taylor August 29th, 2025 - 1:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian dropped a new single from his latest project, Covers, Collaborations & Collages. The new track, “A Seed,” is the second track released as part of the album’s schedule of weekly drops, as Revolver reports. The track features electronic artist deadmau5 in the first of – as the project title’s suggest – many coming collaborative tracks. The single can be found on YouTube.

Similar last week’s “Electric Dreams,” the song features a thick atmosphere and ominous sounding, spoken word-like lyrics from Tankian himself. “A Seed,” however, trades the more reserved and spacious instrumental for equally trippy yet much more distinct sounding EDM sounds, of course courtesy of collaborator deadmau5. While a stark departure, it creates a sound that is very likely to stick with those with an appreciation both for more electronic sounds and for Tankian’s more poetic vocals. The use of “trippy vocal effects” and piano in the intro help to create a track that, like the previous release from the album, has an almost cosmic vibe. In his video introducing the track, Tankian explains that deadmau5 sent him the track “a few summers ago.” Describing it as a “polyrhythmical trip” where he “didn’t know where it started and where it ended,” Tankian said the unorthodox track felt like a “carousel.” Tankian decide to approach the track by using lyrics derived from a previous work of his, a poetry book titled Cool Gardens. To end, expressed his pride in the track and Tankian thanked deadmau5 for entrusting the instrumentals with him to create “A Seed.”

“A Seed” is the second single released for Covers, Collaborations & Collages, following “Electric Dreams.” Singles are set to drop once every week until the tenth and final track releases alongside the full LP on October 24th.