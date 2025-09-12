Serj Tankian Shares Balladic New Song “I’m In Heaven”

Home News Steven Taylor September 12th, 2025 - 6:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian continues his weekly release of new songs with his latest release, “I’m In Heaven.” The fourth release from his project Covers, Collaborations and Collages, the track can be found on Tankian’s YouTube channel.

Similar to last week’s release, a cover of “I’m Counting On You” by Chris De Burgh, this track provides a more minimalist and classical instrumental. A piano and some strings compliment Tankian’s balladic vocals. The poetic words are delivered in a light and lush tone that swells alongside the instruments themselves. As always, Tankian released an introductory post for the track on YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter. In this video, Tankian states this song is “not a cover, or a collaboration, but a collage,” describing it as a “beautiful piano ballad with strings.” Highlighting some of the song, he credits the band Dead Can Dance as an inspiration for the kind of sound heard in “I’m In Heaven.” He likens the song to a “a little trip… see where the sun takes you,” mentioning journeys between different states of existence and belief systems. These sort of introspective and spiritual themes are fairly standard of what has been released for Covers, Collaborations and Collages thus far, but it may come as a surprise to those mostly familiar to Tankian for his guttural metal vocals on System of a Down.

Covers, Collaborations and Collages is set for it’s full release on October 24th. “I’m In Heaven” is the fourth track shared as part of a weekly release of songs every Friday in the leadup to the full album drop.