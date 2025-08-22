Serj Tankian Announces New Album Covers, Collaborations & Collages For October 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Electric Dreams”

Home News Steven Taylor August 22nd, 2025 - 2:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today musician, artist and activist Serj Tankian has announced Covers, Collaborations & Collages, a new album set to be released in October. The first track of the album, “Electric Dreams,” was released today as a single. It can be found on Tankian’s YouTube channel.

For those familiar with his output for System of a Down, the acoustic-focused track might come as a departure from what many expect of Tankian. The slow track shows a softer side of Tankian’s work – described by the man himself as “trippy,” “cosmic” and “distant.” As explained in an introductory video by Tankian, the recording for “Electric Dreams” itself is over 20 years old and much of Covers, Collaborations & Collages is also archival recordings. As the title of the album implies, the release is also set to feature a handful of covers, a first for Tankian, and collaborations with artists such as Deadmau5. “Similar to Foundations, these are pre-existing archival recordings, some of them from way back,” Tankian said. “I wanted to put out a record of collaborations I haven’t released before, along with covers, which I haven’t done. The rest, the collages, are parts that fit the puzzle in the same tone, the same vibe.”

Covers, Collaborations & Collages is set to be released on October 24th. In the build-up to the full release of the album, every week the next song from the album will be shared until all ten are released. Every single will also receive a cover done by artist D.S. Bradford, who not only created the cover for the full album but also plays lead guitar on “Kneeling Away From The Sun,” the seventh track on the album.

Covers, Collaborations & Collages track list:

1. Electric Dreams

2. A Seed (feat. Deadmau5)

3. I’m Counting On You

4. I’m In Heaven

5. Things Unspoken (feat. Bic Runga)

6. I Found You

7. Kneeling Away From The Sun

8. Apocalyptical Dance (feat. Lucas Vidal)

9. Sonic Expulsions