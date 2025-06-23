Caroline Polachek Contributes To Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2 With New Song “On The Beach”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 1:45 PM

According to stereogum.com, Caroline Polachek has recently appeared on the tracks from These New Puritans and Caroline. Today, the artist has a new song of her own but she has once again contributed to someone else’s larger project. In this case, the larger project is Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, the latest work from the cult-beloved Japanese video game auteur Hideo Kojima.

Death Stranding 2 the sequel to Kojima’s 2019 post-apocalyptic game, which comes out later this week and it is a big deal in that world. The game has a score from Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, and its soundtrack also features “On The Beach,” from Polachek. As a whole, “On The Beach” is a woozy, mournful, echo-drenched pop song that makes the most Polachek’s operatic vocals, it sometimes feeds those vocals through filters that makes the artist sound robotic.

Polachek co-produced the song with Danny L Harle and she and Harle co-wrote it with Hideo Kojima. In a recent interview, Kojima said: “I was listening to Caroline Polachek last year and became a big fan of hers. After I put that on my Instagram, she contacted me and then she DM’ed. We kept in touch and then eventually met up in Paris and that’s when she told me she wanted to write a new song for Death Stranding 2. She works very fast. You heard her song when you saw the Plate Gate and it’s called ‘On The Beach.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi