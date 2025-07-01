Caroline Polachek Live Debuts “On The Beach” & CHVRCHES Perform Together For First Time Since 2023 At Death Stranding 2 Event

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2025 - 4:04 PM

According to stereogum.com, Caroline Polachek has recently shared “On The Beach,” which is her contribution to the soundtrack for Death Stranding 2, the latest from the renowned video game designer Hideo Kojima. To celebrate the game’s launch, the Japanese auteur’s production company Kojima Productions did a world tour called the World Strand Tour across 12 cities, with each stop featuring some special guests and events.

At the London stop on June 30, Polachek performed “On The Beach” live for the first time and it was a simple setup but Polachek certainly did not need much assistance for a good performance. The London stop of the World Strand Tour also featured a surprise performance from Chvrches, which was their first show in two years.

The group did an updated version of “Death Stranding,” their contribution to the soundtrack for the first Death Stranding game, which arrived in 2019. The synth-pop Scots also confirmed that they are making music together once again, singer Lauren Mayberry went solo in 2023 although she has made it known that Chvrches had not broken up.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi