Charli XCX Performs With Yung Lean, Caroline Polachek, Robyn and Shygirl During London Concert

Chloe Baxter November 29th, 2024 - 9:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Charli XCX’s highly anticipated London concert at the O2 Arena was an unforgettable celebration of her boundary-pushing pop career. The “Brat” tour reached new heights as Charli brought out an all-star lineup of collaborators, creating a night of electric surprises.

This is well within theme for Charli, who has done with recent collaborations with notable names including Troye Sivan, the 1975 and Kesha.

Kicking off with the powerhouse collaboration “365,” Charli was joined by Shygirl, setting the tone for a night of high-energy performances, energy that will likely continue into the 2025 performance at the Barclays Center.

But the true magic unfolded during the encore. Caroline Polachek, fresh off the release of her solo work, appeared to perform the remix of “Everything Is Romantic” from Charli’s recent album. Their chemistry was undeniable as they seamlessly blended their distinct styles.

Charli xcx and Caroline Polachek performing Everything is romantic for the first time at Charli’s show in London! pic.twitter.com/VIf9BNET0B — xcx source (@xcxsource) November 28, 2024

The crowd went wild when Robyn and Yung Lean took the stage for the “360” remix, but the real showstopper came when Robyn belted out “Dancing On My Own.”

The O2 Arena erupted with nostalgia and emotion, proving that Robyn’s timeless anthem still reigns supreme in the hearts of fans.

Perhaps the most surprising moment came early in the show during “Apple,” when George Daniel, Charli’s boyfriend and drummer of The 1975, finally joined her in the viral TikTok dance—something he had avoided for months. The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement as the jumbotrons captured the long-awaited moment.

Photo by Boston Lynn Schulz.