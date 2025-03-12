These New Puritans Release New Single “Industrial Love Song” Featuring Caroline Polachek

Home News Charlotte Huot March 12th, 2025 - 10:00 PM

These New Puritans have unveiled “Industrial Love Song,” a hauntingly cinematic new track featuring Caroline Polachek. The single arrives as part of a double A-side release alongside “Bells,” previewing the band’s newly announced album Crooked Wing, due out May 23.

Described by Jack Barnett as a “duet between two cranes on a building site,” the song blends surreal lyricism with stark industrial textures and delicate vocal interplay between Barnett and Polachek. The unconventional metaphor frames a restrained yet deeply human love song — one that unfolds through shadow and steel rather than sentimentality.

“It’s progressive music made with instruments that have been around for hundreds of years,” adds George Barnett, emphasizing the timeless-yet-forward nature of the band’s sound.

A striking music video, directed by longtime collaborator Harley Weir, premiered alongside the track, deepening the visual world around “Industrial Love Song.” Polachek and These New Puritans last shared a creative connection during the Inside the Rose era, but this track marks their first full-fledged collaboration on record.

“Industrial Love Song” and “Bells” offer an early glimpse into Crooked Wing’s sonically rich and emotionally surreal landscape — an album six years in the making that promises to be one of the most immersive works of 2025.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi