The Black Keys Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Gary Clark Jr.

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

Today, Grammy-winning rock duo The Black Keys has announced the second U.S. leg of their No Rain, No Flowers Tour, which will be kicking off on August 9, in New Jersey before continuing through New York, the band’s home state of Ohio and other cities. American guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is set to support with The Heavy Heavy returning for select dates as well. The tour announcement follows the incredible demand from fans, which saw multiple shows sell out within the first week for leg one.

Tickets for the new tour dates will go onsale Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time and all other previously announced shows are available now by clicking here. New dates have been added in San Diego and Hamburg, with the band also to play sets at RockLand Art Fest in Spain on July 20 and Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta on September 20.

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. The Black Keys have been called ‘rock royalty’ by the Associated Press and ‘one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands on the planet’ by Uncut. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band has gone on to sell out arena tours and has released twelve previous studio albums: the debut The Big Come Up (2002,) followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004.)

Along with their releases on Nonesuch Records: Magic Potion (2006,) Attack & Release (2008,) Brothers (2010,) El Camino (2011,) Turn Blue (2014), Let’s Rock (2019,) Delta Kream (2021,) Dropout Boogie (2022) and Ohio Players (2024). The band has won six Grammy Awards, a BRIT Award and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia and Europe.

No Rain, No Flowers Tour Dates

5/23 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant Grand Theater

5/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

5/27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/29 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

5/30 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

5/31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/1 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

6/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

6/4 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

6/7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

6/8 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/11 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

6/12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

6/14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

6/26 – Odense, Denmark – Tinderbox Festival

6/28 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

6/29 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhall

7/1 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

7/2 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

7/4 – Marmande, France – Garorock

7/5 – Herouville Saint Clair, France – Beauregard Festival

7/6 – Nort-sur-Erdre, France – La Nuit De L’Erdre

7/8 – Leeds, England – Millenium Square

7/9 – Manchester, England – Castlefield Bowl

7/11 – London, England – Alexandra Palace Park

7/12 – Bruges, Belgium – Cactus Festival

7/13 – Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival

7/15 – Vicenza, Italy – AMA Music Festival

7/16 – Rome, Italy – Rock In Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle

7/19 – Benicassim, Spain – Festival Internacional De Benicàssim

7/20 – Santo Domingo de la Calzada, Spain – RockLand Art Fest

8/9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Event Center

8/10 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Steel Stage

8/13 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

8/15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

8/28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

8/31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/3 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/5 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

9/6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/7 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford