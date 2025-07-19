The Black Keys Share Dynamic New Single “On Repeat”

Home News Samantha Mason July 19th, 2025 - 2:41 PM

The Black Keys have released a new song, “On Repeat”, off of their new album. The album, No Rain, No Flowers, is set to release next month. This album will be their 13th studio release.

On Repeat” presents a mellow and groovy energy. The lyrics paint a sadder story: Tell me, why can’t I stop thinking about you? / I’m thinking about you / On repeat / I keep seeing you saying goodbye / And those tears, they were clouding my eyes / Oh the pain, up in my brain / Day after day / On repeat / On repeat.”

Listen to “On Repeat” here:

The official release date for the Black Keys’ new album is August 8, 2025. The band produced it themselves and features collaborations with Rick Nowels and Scott Storch.With less than a month away from the release, the duo has been building anticipation for the album with the release of other tracks as well, such as the title track, “No Rain, No Flowers”, and others like “The Night Before”, “Babygirl” and “Man on a Mission”. Each track adds to the Black Keys’ iconic and unique sound, clearly drawing inspiration from older rock music that paved the way for them. The duo stays true to their rock, alternative and bluesy image.

The Black Keys are currently on tour in Europe, where they kick off their North American leg on August 9 in Atlantic City. Fans can find the full list of dates and purchase tickets here.