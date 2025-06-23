Johnny Marr Joins The The Onstage For First Time In 35 Years During Forever Now Fest

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 4:00 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Sunday was the inaugural Forever Now festival, which is the UK sister festival to the U.S.’ Cruel World, where a lot of classic alternative, new wave and punk acts played, including Kraftwerk, The The, Billy Idol, Johnny Marr, The Damned, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Psychedelic Furs, The Chameleons and other acts.

Marr was a member of The The from 1988 – 1993 and with both artists on the bill, a reunion seemed likely to happen and it did. It was the first time Marr had been onstage with the band since 1990 and he came out to play guitar and sing backup on “The Beaten Generation” from 1989’s Mind Bomb and “Dogs of Lust” from 1993’s Dusk.

Marr’s Forever Now set included The Smiths songs “Panic,” “This Charming Man,” “How Soon is Now?,” “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want,” “There is Light That Never Goes Out,” Electronic’s “Getting Away With It,” a cover of Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger” and a few of his solo songs.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat