Johnny Marr Defends Kneecap Amid Calls to Censor Their Glastonbury Performance

Michelle Grisales June 16th, 2025 - 5:23 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Guitarist and songwriter Johnny Marr has spoken out in support of the Irish rap group Kneecap, as they face pressure and legal challenges over their outspoken pro-Palestine stance. The controversy is focused on Kneecap’s scheduled appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2025, where some are demanding censorship of political commentary during their live set.

Despite this controversy and request for censorship, the group remains on the official festival lineup, and their performance is expected to be broadcast as part of the BBC’s coverage according to Brooklyn Vegan. However, there is a possibility that the political messages may be edited or muted during the airing.

Marr posted to Instagram to defend the band’s right to express themselves freely. “I’ve played Glastonbury many times and the festival has always had a political aspect,” he wrote. “It was founded as a place of free expression and political activism and it’s a fact that I agreed to play there with The Smiths in 1984 purely because to do so at the time was a political act.”

“Oppression fears artistic expression,” Marr continued in his post. “I respect all musicians who use their platform to speak out against injustice, who promote compassion and equality and give voice to the voiceless.”

He concluded his message by writing, “I stand with my audience and fellow musicians who call for an immediate end to the atrocities and a free Palestine.”

Glastonbury 2025, set for June 25th to the 29th, will feature a wide-ranging lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Charli XCX, Deftones and many more.