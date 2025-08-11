The Black Keys Say They Could Definitely See Themselves Making More Hip Hop Music

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 11:34 AM

According to NME.com, The Black Keys have mentioned they are planning on making more hip-hop music in the near future. The Ohio duo has previously teamed up with rapper Jim Jones and Roc-A-Fella head honcho Damon Dash on the 2009 album, Blackroc, which featured the likes of Q-Tip, Mos Def, RZA and Raekwon.

While, speaking about the possibility of a follow up to Blackroc, drummer Patrick Carney told Far Out: “We’ve never really talked about it. I mean, we had some extra stuff. I think we could do something with the right hip-hop artist, that would be fun.” Frontman Dan Auerbach adds: “I don’t think it would necessarily be a Blakroc thing. I don’t think we’re going to work with Damon (Dash) again, but we do love hip-hop, and could definitely see ourselves doing something with someone at some point.”

Reflecting on how Blakroc was instrumental in their approach to making albums, Auerbach went on to say: “Blakroc kind of opened the door in our minds to brothers. We took what we learned making ‘Blakroc’, starting with, instead of guitar and drums, we heavily started with the rhythm section, bass and drums. We took that mentality, went to Muscle Shoals and started working on Brothers.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela