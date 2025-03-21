The Black Keys Share Catchy New Single “Babygirl”

Home News Catalina Martello March 21st, 2025 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The Black Keys have released an exciting new single, “Babygirl.” This song will be featured on The Black Keys’ upcoming album, No Rain, No Flowers. The album is set to release later this year. “Babygirl,” is the second song that has been released that will be featured in the album. The album will be The Black Keys’ thirteenth studio album.

“Babygirl,” follows a 50s tempo theme which is affirmed with their lyric video. Their lyric video features a cartoon girl that resembles a modern version of Betty Boop. The lyric video also offers some psychedelic visuals. The chorus of a song speeds up and sounds like rock. The lyrics go as, “I’m so glad I found you/ I just want to put my arms around you/ Tell you you’re my babygirl.” Dan Auerbach, lead vocalist, uses intense vocals that create a catchy tune when shadowed by the tempo of the song. When the band was asked about the song and how it originated they said, “We’d been obsessing over Scott [Storch]’s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years. Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe inspiring. He’s one of the greats.” Storch co-wrote the song with the band.

The Black Keys will be starting their tour in May 2025. The tour will span from Europe to North America, hitting major cities and festivals. The tour will conclude in September 2025. You can buy tickets here.

NO RAIN, NO FLOWERS TOUR ROUTING

+ Indicates support from Gary Clark Jr.

= Indicates support from Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ Indicates support from The Heavy Heavy

# Indicates support from The Velveteers

Indicates a previously announced tour date

* Indicates previously announced UK date featuring support from Miles Kane

