The Black Keys Announce New Album No Rain, No Flowers For August 2025 Release, Share Title Track

American rock duo The Black Keys have released “No Rain, No Flowers,” off their upcoming album of the same name. No Rain, No Flowers is set for a release in August 2025. A video of the single has been released onto the band’s YouTube channel.

The video has a striking aesthetic resembling a classic informercial, with text and imagery showing off both rain and flowers, in line with the song’s title. The song has an upbeat and mellow atmosphere to it and a spaced-out and lax guitar riff after the catchy chorus kicks in. The video’s vintage aesthetics do well to compliment the song’s atmosphere. The lyrics speak of moving on from setbacks, standing up, learning from them and making the best of the situation. As the title says, you need rain to get flowers, and “all these little messes are only little lessons we’ve learned.”

The song’s themes are quite apt for the band’s current situation, as 2024 proved to be a difficult year for the band. The duo infamously cancelled an entire tour and later drew heavy criticism for parting in a “shady” concert promoting cryptocurrencies, all after poor sales of their 2024 album Ohio Players. Following this rocky year, the duo spoke out on the circumstances of these controversial actions and their decision to fire their current management, citing poor management work and their own desperation from financial troubles, and expressed a desire to refocus their efforts. “We wanted to go straight to the source — into the room with people known for their songwriting,” said drummer Patrick Carney in a press release. “This whole album was really labored over with a lot of love. We hope you feel that.” Indeed, the band had been through a heavy storm themselves, but they’ve set their sights forward in hopes of catching a glimpse of flowers soon enough. As for fans of the duo, they can look forward to the album’s full release on August 8th.

TRACKLIST:

01. “No Rain, No Flowers”

02. “The Night Before”

03. “Babygirl”

04. “Down To Nothing”

05. “On Repeat”

06. “Make You Mine”

07. “Man On A Mission”

08. “Kiss It”

09. “All My Life”

10. “A Little Too High”

11. “Neon Moon”