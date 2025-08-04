Chappell Roan Says New Album Is “Probably Going To Take At Least Five Years To Write”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 12:05 PM

According to nme.com, Chappell Roan has mentioned that her second album does not exist yet and may not be ready for another five years. The artist opened up about her hopes for a new album during a recent interview with Vogue, where she clarified that the follow-up to 2023’s hit debut The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess may still be a while off.

“The second project doesn’t exist yet. There is no album. There is no collection of songs Comparing it to the process for The Rise And Fall. “It took me five years to write the first one and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next. I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out.” said Roan.

The singer adds: “I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything. I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio.’ Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”