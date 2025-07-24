Chappell Roan Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 24th, 2025 - 1:11 PM

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has just announced her Fall 2025 Tour dates. This Thursday, July 24th, Roan announced the dates of her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things pop-up shows in the US. These shows will consist of 8 total concerts spanning three American cities.

Roans international tour titled Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things will begin in Oslo, Norway on August 6th during the Øya Festival. This is an annual Norwegian music festival held in the Tøyen Park in Oslo, which has been actively putting on shows since 1999. The tour will continue to run through Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, France, the UK, Scotland and County Laois (in Ireland) up until August 31st.

As reported by Brooklynvegan.com, Roan will begin her U.S headlining shows at Forest Hills Stadium on September 20, 21, 23 and 24th. Her next two shows will take place at the Museum and Memorial Park in Kansas City, Missouri on October 3rd and 4th. On the 10th and 11th, Roan will perform at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Her tour will end on November 14th at the Corona Capital in Mexico City, Mexico.

Fans interested in getting tickets can register now through Sunday, July 27 at iamchappellroan.com until 11:59 PM ET for a chance to get an exclusive invite to buy tickets to Chappell Roan’s shows this Fall through Fair AXS. According to Roan, this process is being used to weed out scalpers and bots. Fans will be selected at random between Tuesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 7 for a chance to buy up to 4 tickets. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a private ticket purchase link via the email used at registration. Randomly selected registered fans will be notified via email to purchase tickets between Tuesday, August 5 – Thursday, August 7. Fans who are not selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email starting on Thursday, August 7th and will be placed on a waitlist.

Fans who have a Cash App card can also receive a 15% off discount using this link.

Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour Dates:

8/06/25 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

8/07/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd for Solen

8/09/25 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

8/11/25 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

8/13/25 – Saint Pölten, Austria – Frequency Festival

8/15/25 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

8/15/25 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

8/19/25 – Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

8/20/25 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine

8/22/25 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

8/23/25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

8/26/25 – Edinburg, Scotland – Royal Highland Showgrounds

8/27/25 – Edinburg, Scotland – Royal Highland Showgrounds

8/29/25 – Stradbally, County Laois – Electric Picnic

9/20/25 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/21/25 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/23/25 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/24/25 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

10/03/25 – Kansas City, MO – Museum and Memorial Park

10/04/25 – Kansas City, MO – Museum and Memorial Park

10/10/25 – Pasadena, CA – Brookside at the Rose bowl

10/11/25 – Pasadena, CA – Brookside at the Rose bowl

11/14/25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital