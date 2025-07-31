Chappell Roan Shares Balladic New Single “The Subway”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 6:20 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, it has been over a year since Chappell Roan debuted “The Subway” live at New York City’s Governors Ball, while dressed as the Statue of Liberty and after putting out some recent teasers for the studio version, she has now dropped the tune. “This song encompasses everything I love about New York City,” Chappell wrote, “with the hope, heartbreak and healing that it has to offer us all.”

Some of the artist‘s fans have contributed to the million-plus plays of the live versions of “The Subway” on YouTube and as whole, the ditty is amazing by how it is a beautiful soaring ballad-driven song and the studio version sounds as great as some people would hope. Stay tuned for the official video coming being released at 10 a.m. ET on August 1.

In the time since Chappell first debuted “The Subway” at GovBall, Chappell debuted her new country song, “The Giver,” on SNL and then released it earlier this year. She also has upcoming tour dates, including four shows at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium this September.