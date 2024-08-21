Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Perform “Hot to Go” Together in California

Home News Sarah Faller August 21st, 2024 - 7:16 PM

Last night in LA Olivia Rodrigo brought out a special guest to round out her GUTS U.S. tour (via NME).

To end off her last LA show the young pop star brought out Chappell Roan who previously opened for her during the SOUR tour in San Francisco. Chappell Roan has grown immensely since opening for Rodrigo having just made the record for most attended Lollapalooza set in festival history just earlier this month. Roan has also been announced as a headliner for All Things Go NYC.

The pair then performed Chappell Roan’s hit “HOT TO GO” from her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. They also taught the audience the iconic “HOT TO GO” dance.

Chappell isn’t the first iconic guest to grace Rodrigo’s stage. Last month Rodrigo sang a duet with Tyler Childers, and in May she sang with Lily Allen.