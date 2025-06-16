Nancy Wilson Vocalizes Disapproval For Trump’s Use Of Heart’s “Barracuda” During Military Parade

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 12:55 PM

According to billboard.com, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson and sister Ann Wilson are proud daughters of a Marine Corps major but Nancy noted in a pointed Instagram post on June 14, that their band’s music is not meant for political purposes: “Earlier today, during a parade held in support of our nation’s military and organized by President Donald Trump, the song ‘Barracuda’ by Heart was played without permission or authorization from us,” she said of the playing of the group’s smash hit during the military showcase.

“Barracuda,’ written and performed by Ann and I, is a powerful piece of music that was never intended for political use,” continued Wilson, who drove home her point by wearing a “No Kings But Us” hat on a day when a historic number of Americans took to the streets from coast to coast to protest against what they called the creeping authoritarianism of the second Trump administration in a series of “No Kings” protests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Wilson (@nancywilson)

“As daughters of a U.S. Marine Corps major, we hold a deep and abiding respect for the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces,” wrote Wilson. “On a day meant to honor that service, it’s important that music used in such settings reflects not only the tone of the event but also the wishes of the artists who created it.🤘🏻”

According to reports, instrumental versions of Heart’s “Barracuda” and Journey’s “Separate Ways (World’s Apart)” were among the songs played at the event that appeared to draw modest crowds at a reported price of $25-$45 million, while the ACLU said that an estimated five million people took part in more than 2,100 “No Kings” rallies across the nation, making it the largest protest in the nation’s history.