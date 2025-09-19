Miley Cyrus Releases New Songs “Secrets” With Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood & “Lockdown” featuring David Byrne From Deluxe Version of Something Beautiful

Home News Ajala Fields September 19th, 2025 - 9:30 PM

Miley Cyrus has released two new songs as part of her Something Beautiful Deluxe album, which expands on her Something Beautiful visual album. The expanded album adds two new songs that showcase Cyrus’s instinct for bold collaboration and personal storytelling.

Leading the release is “Secrets” featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, arriving with an official video directed by Cyrus with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. Shot at Los Angeles’ historic Million Dollar Theatre, where the original album artwork was created, the video places Cyrus in looks from Iris Van Herpen Couture and Maison Margiela. Cyrus most recently served as the face for Maison Margiela’s latest campaign, which was photographed by Paolo Roversi.

Earlier this year, Cyrus shared the song’s origins on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast: “I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me — even though they were secrets, even though I didn’t really want to know — I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell.”

The second new song included on the deluxe is “Lockdown,” a 13-minute collaboration with David Byrne that expands the sonic and conceptual reach of the Something Beautiful era. Listen to both songs below.