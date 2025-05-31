Miley Cyrus Drops New Single “Easy Lover” With Music Video

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 31st, 2025 - 8:44 PM

Global pop icon Miley Cyrus has released her latest single, “Easy Lover,” a fun and sensual track that has been paired with a music video. The track is a part of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful which was released this Friday. Cyrus’ latest single, “Easy Lover” is one of the most upbeat tracks on the album and features Cyrus showing off some of her dance moves. The official music video follows the singer preparing to film a music video. Viewers watch her get her makeup done and get dressed with another one of her signature colorful country looks. She then swaggers through the filming lot whilst singing the powerful, catchy tune.

Still, this music video is only the beginning of Cyrus’ visual journey since she will be releasing a full-length visual companion to the new album. The Something Beautiful film was directed by Miley Cyrus, Brendan Walter, Jacob Bixenman and acclaimed filmmaker Panos Cosmatos and will offer fans an immersive experience. The film will premiere on June 6 at the Tribeca Festival and have a one-night theatrical release in various theaters around the globe. The film will be released on June 12 in the U.S. and Canada, with international screenings beginning on June 27. Tickets can be purchased here.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the 13-track album and its preexisting visual components. Besides “Easy Lover,” Cyrus has released music videos for the following tracks: “Prelude,” “Something Beautiful,” “End of the World” and “More to Lose”. The album also features two collaborations, singer Brittany Howard on “Walk of Fame” and supermodel Naomi Campbell on “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved”. Something Beautiful is currently available on all streaming platforms and can be listened to here.