Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Brittany Howard In Glimmering New Video For “Walk Of Fame”

Miley Cyrus has released a new video today for “Walk of Fame,” featuring Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard. The song was a part of Something Beautiful, a visual album released back on May 30th of this year. The video, featuring both Cyrus and Howard, can be found on Cyrus’ official YouTube channel.

Fittingly, the video for this poppy and triumphant track is set at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the iconic sidewalks featuring the names of film and music stars emblazoned upon literal stars. The video features Cyrus dancing and strutting her way down these iconic streets late at night, illuminated by the city’s lights. The release of this new video comes as no simple coincidence, as Yahoo points out this release comes as Cyrus is set to be one of many celebrities to be memorialized with a star of her own in an upcoming ceremony. It couldn’t be a more fitting time to release a song that derives it’s name from this iconic location than right when Cyrus is set to join the other many majorly successful names and leave her own literal mark on Hollywood.

Something Beautiful had it’s full release back in May. Cyrus had been excited for the release to herald a new era for her musical career, taking inspiration from many different places such as Pink Floyd’s legendary visual album The Wall. She even received some important input from an unlikely source. On a less positive note for the singer, however, Cyrus is currently still engaged in a lawsuit alleging heavy similarities between one of her songs and a track by Bruno Mars.