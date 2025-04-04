Miley Cyrus Shares Retro New Single & Video “End Of The World”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 4th, 2025 - 5:08 PM

Pop icon Miley Cyrus recently revealed her new single, “End of the World,” accompanied by a captivating music video. The release of the single gives a little teaser on what’s to come with Cyrus’s new album, Something Beautiful, set to release on May 30, 2025, according to NME.



“End of the World” is a disco-infused pop song with a nostalgic visual. The instrumental itself is subtle with a hint of pop and disco element to it, it has a pulsating bass and an infectious tone to it. Cyrus’s vocals are a standout against the instrumental, but accompany it beautifully.

In the video, Cyrus can be seen dancing vibrantly in a solitary stage with big yellow tinted lights, The video almost looks like an old disco video with the camera never fully being in focus, which almost adds a dreamy element to the video. Cyrus can be seen in a short frilly green seductive dress lying on the floor with a microwave, singing as she runs her hands over her body. Overall, the video itself is a wow factor and something different from Cyrus.

The release of the single followed the release of “Prelude,” which was only released four days ago. With the unveiling of “End of the World,” many fans began to anticipate the release of Something Beautiful as the days began to count down.

