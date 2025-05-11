Miley Cyrus Drops New Song “More to Lose”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 11th, 2025 - 12:00 AM

Global pop icon Miley Cyrus has released her new powerful song, “More to Lose” alongside its music video. The music video embodies the song’s strong emotions through Cyrus’ revolving wardrobe of unique pieces. The most captivating of the three outfits is the first which sees Cyrus adorned in white crystals and sparkling jewels. The black and white silhouette of the piece adds to the singer’s angelic voice in this track.

The track made its live debut on May 3 during an exclusive pre-Met Gala event hosted by Moncler at Casa Cipriani in New York City. The track’s intimate look into Cyrus’ complex emotions is just the beginning of her emotionally vast forthcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful. The album is a conceptual visual piece that focuses on themes of healing, transformation and finding beauty in darkness. Something Beautiful will be released on May 30 via Columbia Records. In addition to this, the album will be accompanied by a musical film of the same name which will premiere on June 6, 2025 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Cyrus has also released three other singles teasing her upcoming album, all of which embrace the same emotional vulnerability that she shows in her latest release. The three other singles include “Prelude,” “End of the World” and “Something Beautiful.” Cyrus released all three of these singles under one extended music video that she referred to as ‘Act 1,’ causing many fans to anxiously await her eventual ‘Act 2.’