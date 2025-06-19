Miley Cyrus Joins Beyonce Onstage In Paris For “II Most Wanted”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2025 - 2:51 PM

According to usatoday.com, Beyonce turned her first country concert in Paris into a very special occasion by bringing out a surprise guest and Cowboy Carter collaborator for the first time. The Grammy-winning singer kicked off her show on June 19, at Stade de France in Paris around 8:56 p.m local time.

The show marked the first performance at the stadium on her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour. Beyonce is set to hit the stage again on June 21 and June 22. During her show, the artist told the crowd:“Paris, France, I have to say I’m very grateful to be on the stage. We have a very special show for y’all.” A few second later, Miley Cyrus appeared onstage next to Beyonce to perform “II Most Wanted.”

The crowd went wild and before the performance, Beyonce said: “I love y’all so much. I’m super excited because I wanted to do something very special for your guys. Give it up. I’m so grateful to sing with you Ms. Miley Cyrus.” Both were decked in gold ensembles, where they held hands and kissed cheeks before singing their duet.