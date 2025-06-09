Miley Cyrus Reveals She Doesn’t Think Dua Lipa’s Feature on “Prisoner” Fit The Plastic Hearts Album

Home News Leila DeJoui June 9th, 2025 - 8:34 PM

Grammy-award winning artist, Miley Cyrus, has recently commented on a song from her album Plastic Hearts which she released in 2020. The singer has recently shared that she did not even plan on collaborating with Dua Lipa on her song “Prisoner.” Cyrus talked about this song when she appeared on the Every Single Album podcast. “Okay well that wasn’t my idea,” said Cyrus. “No shade to Dua Lipa, it just isn’t cohesive with the album. She would’ve been much better on ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, like she would’ve been great on ‘Wildcard’ or ‘River’ – could you imagine?” Cyrus added that the only reason Lipa was on the album was because her team was trying to “salvage a sinking career.” Apparently, the singer’s team was unhappy with the direction of her album.

Since the record in 2020, the two singers have not collaborated on any other songs. According to an article by NME, Cyrus has recently released a new album, Something Beautiful, which fans think includes a dig at Lipa. On one of her songs, “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” the lyrics are “She speaks the perfect French / She can dance the night away / And still, she’ll never break a sweat.” In 2023, Lipa released a record “Dance the Night” which was for the Barbie movie soundtrack. Another connection was that Lipa was speaking French on a Charli XCX song. Fans have recognized the connection between the lyrics and the record and have ultimately assumed that Cyrus was taking a dig at Lipa.