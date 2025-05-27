Miley Cyrus Talks About How Harrison Ford Talked Her Out of Taking Something Beautiful in a Different Direction

Home News Leila DeJoui May 27th, 2025 - 6:47 AM

Grammy-award winning artist, Miley Cyrus, is anticipated to release her new visual album Something Beautiful. This new album is scheduled to release on May 30, 2025. According to an article on Stereogum, this new project has drawn inspiration from films like Pink Floyd’s The Wall and the Nicolas Cage movie Mandy. In this new project, she has also recruited members of indie bands like War On Drugs, Alvvays and Model/Actriz. So far, there have been four singles released for this album; “Prelude,” “Something Beautiful,” “More to Lose” and “End of the World.”

Listen to “Prelude, Something Beautiful, End of the World (Act 1 Official).”

Recently, Cyrus had appeared in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. In the interview, the two discussed Something Beautiful, sobriety, her recent Grammy win for her last album and more. Cyrus also mentions how the actor, Harrison Ford, offered Cyrus some feedback on her original concept of the album.

“I’ve known Harrison Ford for quite a while just growing up in Disney and been in the same circles,” said Cyrus. “And he goes, ‘So what are you up to? Are you in the studio making an album or what are you doing?’ I said, ‘Well, I have an idea,’ I said, ‘Actually, I made something. I have a PDF on my phone I could show you.’ So I show him and I show him my idea of Somewhere Beautiful, which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things. He goes, ‘You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what?’ He’s like, ‘You going to bring a crew? You got to…’ He’s like, ‘Looks expensive.’ And I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense.’ That’s why I want to create this film, as the film is my way of touring. That’s why I’m putting it into theaters because it’s something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover and you get to feel like you’re a part of a performance but I don’t have to tax myself in that way.”