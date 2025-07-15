SEMA Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Crowes & Neon Trees

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2025 - 5:50 PM

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the return of SEMA Fest for Friday, November 7. Back for its third year, SEMA Fest 2025 promises an all-star music lineup of Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees, with high-performance automotive demonstrations, drifting, motorsports, custom vehicles and other events. SEMA Fest caps off the week-long SEMA Show, taking place on November 4-7, both conveniently located within the Las Vegas Convention Center campus with SEMA Fest returning to the Bronze lot.

Early bird pre-sale tickets are available July 16, starting as low as $65 with the general onsale kicking off this Friday, July 18, at 10 a.m. PT by clicking here. General admission and VIP concert access tickets are available, as are combined tickets, offering entry to both SEMA Fest and SEMA Show Friday public access of the indoor SEMA Show.

“SEMA Fest brings the excitement of car culture and live music together like never before,” said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso. “When combined with the rare opportunity to walk the SEMA Show floor during Friday’s public access, it creates an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate the industry, the community, and everything that makes car culture so special.”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback