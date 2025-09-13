St. Paul & The Broken Bones Drops New Song “Sitting in the Corner” And Announces New Self-Titled Album For October 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 13th, 2025 - 5:25 PM

St. Paul and The Broken Bones will release their eagerly awaited album, named after themselves, on October 10, 2025. This new music brings the band back to its original style and teamwork spirit. After trying different things in recent years, this album returns to what makes them unique: the soulful energy that first won over fans with their debut album Half the City in 2014.

The main song, “Sitting In The Corner,” shows the band’s return to their classic style. Originally not meant for the album, producer Eg White gave it new life with a 70s-style chorus. After those changes, Paul Janeway, the lively lead singer of the band, found he liked it much more. This experience is similar to how they made the rest of the album—a mix of Janeway’s original songs and White’s famous production skills from working with stars like Adele and Sam Smith.

White recorded this album live at the famous FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, marking his first full live record in more than 30 years. This location connects back to the band’s history and gives the album a lively and genuine feel. The studio’s legendary sound quality influenced tracks such as “Fall Moon,” which is filled with Hammond organ and soulful brass, and “I Saw the Light,” known for its bold chorus. The production makes listening fresh yet comfortingly familiar.

People are noticing the band’s comeback. Well-known figures like Huey Morgan and Trevor Nelson consider this a key moment for St. Paul & The Broken Bones. After they released Angels In Science Fiction in 2023, the band started reflecting on their journey. Their collaboration with White kicked off with some co-written songs that Janeway was initially unsure about sharing with the band. However, once he did share them, these songs fit perfectly alongside new ones, showing that they believe in putting forward whatever song is best overall.

The band will tour around the UK and Europe in early 2026, playing exciting live shows in cities like Manchester, Glasgow, and Berlin. This tour will highlight their new music while bringing them together with fans to celebrate their musical journey. St. Paul and The Broken Bones’ new album brings them back to their soul music origins and suggests they might try different styles later on. Janeway jokes about exploring genres like death metal, but the album confidently shows who they are right now—a return to what inspires them creatively. With fresh energy and drive, they’re ready to engage both old fans and newcomers.

ST. PAUL and THE BROKEN- ST. PAUL and THE BROKEN TrackList

1. Sushi and Coca-Cola

2. Fall Moon

3. Ooo-Wee

4. Sitting In The Corner

5. I Think You Should Know

6. Nothing More Lonely

7. Stars Above

8. Seagulls

9. Change a Life

10. Going Back