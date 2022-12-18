DelFest 2023 Announces Initial Lineup Featuring The Del McCoury Band, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trampled By Turtles And More

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 18th, 2022 - 7:07 PM

DelFest is a festival that was created by Del McCoury and family that has only continued to rise in popularity since its conception in 2008. It will be the festival’s 15th anniversary when it takes place May 25-28 2023. The festival takes place in Cumberland, Maryland at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.

DelFest has now revealed the initial lineup for this year’s festival. One of the main headliners joining is St. Paul & The Broken Bones, who have a busy year ahead since they will be going on tour as well. Another joining headliner is bluegrass folk group Trampled By Turtles that will likely play some of the new music they released this year. Some other names that may be familiar that will be performing are The Infamous Stringdusters, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The California Honeydrops, and Sierra Ferrell. And it would be remiss not to mention The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys who served as one of the main inspirations for the festival’s creation, as McCoury and family wanted to “create a family-friendly music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury music while creating a forum for world-class musical collaborations and showcasing fresh, new talent” according to a press release from IVPR.

The festival includes special guest sit-ins, multiple tributes to McCoury and his legacy, and some more intimate appearances from attending artists. The festival is followed by the 3 day DelFest Academy, an in-depth learning experience with multiple bluegrass musicians that help teach students different instruments and to hone their crafts.

There are discounted advance 4 day passes available for purchase on the DelFest website. The other passes go on sale at a later time.

(Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna)