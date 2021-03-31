DelFest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Old Crow Medicine Show and Infamous Stringdusters

Home News Ariel King March 31st, 2021 - 1:54 PM

DelFest has announced their 2021 lineup, which will include St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Old Crow Medicine Show and Infamous Stringdusters. The festival will take place from September 23-26 in Cumberland, MD. While the festival usually takes place over Memorial Day weekend, the dates had to be pushed back until September due to the pandemic.

The festival will also feature appearances from Sam Bush, The Lil Smokies, Della Mae, Cris Jacobs Band, Hot Club of Cowtown, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, The Broomestix, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Steve Poltz, Sister Sadie, Lonesome River Band, Ghost of Paul Revere, Dre Anders, Twisted Pine, Fireside Collective, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, Birches Band, Haint Blue, Dirty Grass Players, and The 9th Street Band. Joe Craven will also act as the festival’s emcee.

One-of-a-kind collaborations, special guest sit-ins and tributes to Del McCoury will take place during the festival. DelFest will also take place along the Potomac River, at the Allegany County Fiargrounds. Organizers have also promised that the September dates will only take place this year, the festival returning to Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

Infamous Stringdusters have been DelFest regulars, performing at the festival in 2017 and 2018. Last year’s event had been forcibly postponed due to the pandemic, much like all of the other events in 2020.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones released their album Young Sick Camellia back in 2018, and their album Half the City had been released in 2014. Old Crow Medicine Show had released a music video for their single “Pray For America” last June, following the wake of the death of George Floyd. The band’s Chance McCoy had released a solo single titled “Loneome Pine” back in 2019.