St. Paul & The Broken Bones Announces January/February 2023 Heels of Banner Year Tour Dates

St. Paul & The Broken Bones announced a headline US tour with dates through January and February 2023. Their first tour in the new year will bring the band’s electrifying soul sound to nine esteemed theaters and performing arts centers across the midwest and southeast, with special guest Rett Madison.

The band has had a tremendous 2022 on the heels of their latest album The Alien Coast, playing top festivals and some of their biggest-ever shows to date, including a sold-out Beacon Theatre in New York City this spring.

The January tour follows an end-of-year tradition – the band will cap off 2022 with two New Years’ performances at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on December 30 and 31. In addition, St Paul & The Broken Bones will play Bluesfest 2023 in Australia in April alongside shows with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

“It is hard to imagine that we got together a decade ago to record an album in Sheffield, AL in a studio that used to be an old bank. A record that would change our lives. Half The City was an album recorded live with a sense of urgency like we were fleeing from a burning building while playing our instruments. This January – February tour we are going to celebrate that spirit. We are going to play songs from that album we rarely play nowadays and songs we still regularly play. We hope y’all will join us to celebrate.” said lead singer Paul Janeway

Tour Dates

12/ 30 – Brooklyn Bowl Philly – Philadelphia, PA

12/ 31 – Brooklyn Bowl Philly – Philadelphia, PA

*1/ 27 – Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

*1/ 30 – The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

*1/ 31 – Jones Assembly – Oklahoma City, OK

*2/ 1 – JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR

*2/ 2 – iMPAC – Gulfport, MS

*2/ 5 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

*2/ 7 – The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

*2/ 8 – Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

*2/ 10 – Soul Kitchen – Mobile, AL

4/ 6 -10 – Byron Bay Bluesfest – Tyagarah, Australia

4 10 – Forum Theatre – Melbourne, Australia

4/13 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, Australia

*with support from Rett Madison