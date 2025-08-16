St. Paul & The Broken Bones Share New Song “Fall Moon”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 16th, 2025 - 10:27 PM

Soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones have released their latest single titled “Fall Moon.” The new single is a fun and upbeat track about a lover attempting to write a love song that matches their partner’s expansive vocabulary. The band’s lead singer, Paul Janeway, shared that “Fall Moon” is “a song meant to be read on paper. There are references of grammatical errors. Tongue in cheek. I can’t help but sing it with a smile.” He continued by explaining the song’s origin, saying, “The original verse melody came from a trombone melody that our very own Chad Fisher wrote. I thought it was such a good melody that it shouldn’t be wasted on the trombone but for the verse vocal melody. The chorus was birthed by the band sitting in the studio together and it magically came out.” The singer joked, “This is probably the happiest song St. Paul & The Broken Bones has ever written. Don’t get used to it.”

“Fall Moon” is a part of the band’s upcoming sixth studio album, the self-titled St. Paul & The Broken Bones. The album is set to release on October 19 and can be pre-ordered here. It was co-written and produced by Eg White, who has previously worked with Adele, Florence + The Machine and Sam Smith. The album will include ten tracks, all of which Janeway refers to as “comfort food.” The new album is self-titled as it is intended to be the album that represents the band as a whole. It is less experimental than their other albums since it focuses on what the band is best at. However, the album still attempts to set itself apart from the band’s previous albums, thus giving it its own identity. St. Paul & The Broken Bones has also begun its tour which will continue on August 30 at the Sea Island Resort Festival in Sea Island, GA. The tour will continue until February 12 and will feature appearances from the Lamont Landers as well as Lake Street Dive.