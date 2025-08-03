Sam Smith Announces Fall 2025 NYC Residency

Home News Juliet Paiz August 3rd, 2025 - 9:11 PM

Sam Smith has added 12 more shows to their upcoming To Be Free: New York City residency after all of the original dates sold out right away. The residency takes place at Warsaw, a small venue in Brooklyn, and now runs through November and December. Tickets for the newly announced shows have already went on sale.

This residency is a rare chance to see Sam in a much smaller, more intimate setting. It follows the release of their new single, “To Be Free,” a stripped down acoustic track that was recorded live in one take. The music video for the song was also filmed at Warsaw, giving fans a preview of the space where these upcoming shows will take place.

The added tour dates come after major praise for both the song and the residency announcement. Fans and critics alike have responded to the vulnerability and simplicity of Sam’s new material and the chance to hear it live in a close up setting has clearly struck a chord.

Sam says “To Be Free” has been with them for years, offering comfort during both good and bad times. Now, they’re ready to share it live in the place where the video was filmed and the story of the song really comes to life. For fans looking to experience this new era of Sam’s music up close, the extended Warsaw run offers just that.

Sam Smith “To Be Free: New York City” 2025 Warsaw Residency EXTENDED Dates

Wednesday, November 19

Friday, November 21

Saturday, November 22

Wednesday, November 26

Friday, November 28

Saturday, November 29

Wednesday, December 3

Friday, December 5

Saturday, December 6

Wednesday, December 10

Friday, December 12

Saturday, December 13