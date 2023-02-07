St. Paul & The Broken Bones Announce New Album “Angels in Science Fiction” For April 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 7th, 2023 - 6:58 PM

Today St. Paul & The Broken Bones have announced their new album Angels in Science Fiction will be released on April 21 by ATO Records. The albums first single, “Sea Star,” is out today along with an music video directed by Gus Black. The music video is an homage to the band’s home state of Alabama and it introduces the album’s themes on life, death, beauty and truth.

Angels in Science Fiction was written in the span of a few weeks when band leader Paul Janeway learned his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Marigold. Following the examples set by greats like Aristotle, William James and John Steinbeck, Janeway created the album as a series of letters to his daughter.

“A few people told me it would be a good idea to write letters to my yet to be born daughter before she arrived into the world. That is what Angels in Science Fiction is. Themes throughout the album are faith, nature vs nurture, anxiety and beauty. This is a record I would have written whether I did this for a living or not. I don’t know if those records come along all the time.”

Throughout the years St. Paul & The Broken Bones have continued to expand their sound with every record, branching out well beyond old-school soul into sleek summertime funk and classic disco on albums like 2018’s Young Sick Camellia. Their upcoming LP, Angels in Science Fiction, stretches their limbs further afield, building on the shadowy psychedelia and intricate, experimental R&B of 2022’s The Alien Coast.

Angels in Science Fiction Tracklist