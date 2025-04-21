60 Percent Of Coachella 2025 Attendees Used Payment Plan To Afford Festival Passes

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 9:26 PM

According to usatoday.com, the average price for a concert ticket has jumped from $25.81 in 1996 to $135.92 in 2024. And now, a weekend at Coachella starts around $600, Lollapalooza single-day tickets start at $189, while the cheapest seats for Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are about $80 and the average price for entry is around $200.

For older generations who have enough wealth, money is not an issue. But for younger consumers, who value experiences over material goods and are often swayed by a collective fear of missing out, that is very concerning and costly. For most of the younger consumers, not going to a show is not an option, so they are taking advantage of an old-fashioned solution called payment plans. Everyone from ticket brokers to festival organizers are seeing big growth in the number of buyers opting for what amounts to layaway for live music.

Music fans will find payment plans vary by event and seller, but in general, they ask for a relatively small down payment to sign up that is followed by split installments. Some plans are offered by the festival organizers, while others leverage outside vendors such as Klarna, Zip, Affirm and PayPal.

More than 60 percent of the estimated 80,000-plus attendees at Coachella, where Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Benson Boone, Green Day and Travis Scott were among the headliners, used the festival’s payment plan, according to Billboard. And payment plans are not just uses for music festivals. Olivia Lima, 29, who runs New Jersey-based photography business Olivia Alysse Photo, is no stranger to financing concert fun. She has been to hundreds of shows in her life and says: “music has just been something that’s gotten me though things in life. The good, the bad and ugly.”

Last fall, Lima decided she wanted to attend the My Chemical Romance show slated for Philadelphia this summer. Lima says she was on Ticketmaster’s website the instant tickets went on sale but within minutes she was faced with prices far over face value as surge pricing went into effect.

“The cheapest ticket wound up being $273, including the payment plan fee but I went for it,” she says. “It was around the holidays and it just made it easier on my pocketbook.” For Lima, the new approach to financing her fun is just something she has come to accept, if grudgingly. “It annoys me with how inflated these things are now, compared to what they used to be,” Lima says.